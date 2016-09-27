Allardyce crisis makes England 'a laughing stock' - Shearer

England is the laughing stock of world football after Sam Allardyce's resignation, says Alan Shearer.

The former Black Cats and Magpies boss parted company with the FA by mutual consent tonight.

Alan Shearer

Allardyce was targeted in a Daily Telegraph investigation into alleged corruption in English football, and the departure of the 61-year-old after just 67 days at the helm was announced following crisis talks involving FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn.

Speaking to the BBC, former England captain Shearer said: "I am angry, I am sad and I am staggered at the misjudgement from a guy who openly admitted it was his dream job.

"It is a catastrophic misjudgement by Sam and his advisers.

"It is the job he always wanted. It is a job he thought had passed him by. To have done what he has in the short time he has been there, it is a huge error of judgement.

"I did not think England could stoop any lower than what happened in the summer in the Euros with Iceland. Now here we are - we are the laughing stock of world football.

"We have to deal with it in the right way and we have to accept people laughing at us because England are now a laughing stock."

Allardyce was not the only one to blame for the embarrassment, he said: "You would presume people at the FA did their homework on Sam.

"It is a tough job. Some people would say it is an impossible job - some people might be right.

"Whoever gets this job now, whether it is Gareth (Southgate) or some else, it is a very, very difficult job."

Asked what English football needed to do, he said: "It needs to take stock, it needs to look at where we are and what we are doing and take a long hard look at itself at every level."