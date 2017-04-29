Cheltenham Town 1 Hartlepool United 0: Match ratings/ stats, great return from Hawkins

MATCH RATINGS/ STATS

Trevor Carson: It was a no-brainer to recall goalie and got a hand to Danny Wright's header but could not keep it out. 6

Jordan Richards: The shock selection of the day, right-back was recalled from loan at Alfreton and gave his all. 6

Scott Harrison: Led the backline with gusto against the powerful home strikeforce. Performed strongly. 7

Brad Walker: Performed well but no where near Wright when forward headed Robins in front. 6

Carl Magnay: Switched to left-back and was busy down that side and performed well. 6

NIcky Featherstone: One give-away early-on aside, the skipper was his customary busy self. Had a good injury-time shot saved by Brown. 6

Michael Woods: Got stuck in in the middle of park, booked in first half and full of fight throughout. 6

Lewis Hawkins: Lively on his return to the starting XI, had a good header tipped over by Brown. 8

Lewis Alessandra: Some nice footwork at times up front and had a first-half header saved. 6

Nathan Thomas: Not really Nathan's day and subbed 10 minutes into second half. 5

Padraig Amond:Got on the end of a Winchester backpass and only a good Brown save denied him while Davis hooked off the line in second half. 6

Subs: Rhys Oates (for Thomas 55): Made instant difference and his cross almost brouh an equaliser for Amond. 6

Connor Simpson (for Hawkins 80): Came from no where from youth-team to match 18 and almost scored with first touch, Brown saving. N/A

Subs: Fryer, Bates, Deverdics, Rooney, Rodney

Booked: Woods 21, Amond 60



Cheltenham: Brown, Winchester (Cranston 46), Boyle, Onariase, Davis, Storer, Rowe, Pell, Holman (Downes 69), Wright (Wooton 80), Waters.

Subs: Kitscha, Munns, Dayton, O'Shaughnesy

Goal: Wright 18

Booked: Cranston 78

Referee: Ben Toner

Att: 5,606 (away 704)