Hartlepool boss demands reaction from his under-fire squad

Having drawn a line under last weekend’s FA Cup debacle, Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett is hoping for the right kind of reaction from his players.

Pools were dumped out the cup having been beaten 4-0 at a canter by League Port Vale on Sunday.

And Hignett hopes the penny has finally dropped with his squad.

He wants them to learn the error of their ways from recent weeks, by not only getting a result against Cambridge, but by putting in a suitable performance, too.

“It is a reaction I am looking for more than anything,” said Hignett.

“And, to be fair, the reaction is always good from them.

“I have a good set of lads, but I want more from them. I want more from certain individuals.

“Anyone can look a million dollars in training because you know who you are playing against and you know they won’t fly in.

“But I want people to train like they play, otherwise you won’t improve.

“How often can you keep saying the same things to the same players before things change? Only they can answer that.

“I want players to improve but they have to help themselves by taking that on board.”

While home form in the early part of the campaign had been a thorn in Pools’ side, they’ve turned that round of late.

Hignett said: “We have had some good results at home. We are looking to continue that.

“We know it won’t be easy, though. They will press with high energy. We have to handle it better than we have in other weeks.”