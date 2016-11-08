Hartlepool FA Cup tie set for weekend switch

Hartlepool United's second round FA Cup trip to Port Vale could be switched due to a fixture clash.

It had been expected that Pools would head to Vale Park on Saturday, December 3, but due to Stoke City's home Premier League game penned in for the same day it seems likely the cup encounter will move to either the Friday or Sunday.

The Stoke Sentinel reports that City's league game with the Clarets is likely to take precedence over Vale's FA Cup contest.

And as a result that leaves the decision of whether to set to game on Friday evening or Sunday afternoon very much in the hands of the clubs.

Stoke and Vale don't play home games on the same day because of policing issues.

When the teams have league fixtures on the same day then the Valiants move their game as part of the agreement between the Premier League and Football League which sees the top flight distribute solidarity payments to the lower divisions. In this case, the Stoke game is unlikely to be moved because that league fixture was set before the FA Cup draw was made.

Hartlepool secured their place in round two with a comfortable 3-0 win over non-league Stamford, while the Valiants saw off Stevenage at the weekend thanks to a goal from former Newcastle United defender Remie Streete.