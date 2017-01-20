Hartlepool striker touch and go for Stevenage clash

Hartlepool United are sweating on the fitness of Irish frontman Padraig Amond.

Amond was forced off the park last weekend with a shoulder problem in the 1-0 loss at Crawley Town.

Despite attempting to play on with the issue, suffered in the opening exchanges, Amond succumbed to the problem midway through the second period.

And as a result he is rated as doubtful for the visit of Stevenage to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

It could be that caretaker boss Sam Collins, still taking the team before Dave Jones starts work on the squad in earnest on Monday, recalls dropped club captain Billy Paynter to the starting XI to partner Lewis Alessandra up top.

Elsewhere, Trevor Carson underwent an operation on his shoulder yesterday.

The Northern Irishman, one of Pools' form men this campaign, is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season, with Adam Bartlett set to be between the sticks between now and the end of the season.

Nathan Thomas (groin) and Carl Magnay (knee) remain on the sidelines, but are both said to be edging closer, while defender Rob Jones is out with a knee problem.