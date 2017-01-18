Hartlepool United confirm Dave Jones appointment

Hartlepool United have confirmed Dave Jones as their new manager.

As revealed by the Mail earlier today Jones has penned a deal at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium this evening.

But he will not take the team this weekend, when Stevenage are the visitors in League Two.

A club statement read: "Hartlepool United are delighted to announce the appointment of Dave Jones as the Club’s new First Team Manager.

"Bringing with him a wealth of experience from both the lower leagues and the top flight, Jones will take up the reins at The Northern Gas and Power Stadium on Monday morning.

"Chairman Gary Coxall had promised supporters that the search for Craig Hignett’s successor would be swift and the appointment of Jones not only delivers on that but also represents a real coup for the Football Club."

Jones has already named his number two. Former Wolves and Cardiff City midfielder Kevin Cooper will join the club as assistant manager.

Sam Collins, who will take the team this weekend, will move back to his role as Under-21 coach.