Hartlepool United defender Jordan Richards joins Alfreton Town and Andy Monkhouse

Jordan Richards has become the latest player to depart Hartlepool United on loan.

The right-back has made a one-month switch to Alfreton Town in National League North, two divisions below Pools.

Richards joins up with his old Pools team-mate Andy Monkhouse, who is player-coach at North Street

The 23-year-old will go straight into the Town squad for tomorrow's home match against high-fliers Stockport County.

Richards has made 19 appearances this season, the last coming in the 1-0 defeat at Crawley Town, the final game of Craig Hignett's reign.

The Wearsider has not been in the matchday squad for the last three Saturdays and now has joined Nicky Deverdics (Dover Athletic) and Jack Blackford (Darlington) out on loan.

Jones is keen for players to get games and this week said those going out on loan would be watched by a representative of the club.

Speaking about Deverdics' switch to National League outfit Dover, Jones said: "He’s on a month-to-month (loan) and I’ve promised him that every game he plays we will get to see him.

“We will have someone there from the club to watch, whether that’s me or someone else.

“I would do that with anyone we sent on loan.

“It’s best sometimes to get them out and playing in the humdrum of a league when it matters rather than in the reserves.”