Hartlepool United part company with Dave Jones

Hartlepool United have parted company with boss Dave Jones

Jones has left the club, along with assistant manager Kevin Cooper and coach Alex Armstrong, with Pools second bottom of League Two.

SportMail understands senior player Matthew Bates will take charge, assisted by club captain Billy Paynter, coach Stuart Parnaby and physio Ian Gallagher.

The gang of four have just two games to save the the club's Football League lives, starting with Saturday's trip to Cheltenham.

Since the appointment of Jones in January, following the sacking of Craig Hignett, Pools have won just four games and drawn four of 18 matches.

Following Saturday's home 2-0 defeat to Barnet, Jones vowed to fight on, but the club's owners, JPNG, appear to have ended his ill-fated three-month reign.