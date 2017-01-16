LATEST ODDS: Who will be the next Hartlepool United manager?

Hartlepool United's hunt for a new manager started in earnest last night, with the news that four applicants had already been spoken to by chairman Gary Coxall.

Pools are expected to move quickly this week to replace Craig Hignett, who was given his marching orders after a poor run of results which has seen side draw a blank in seven of their last nine games.

But who is in the running to step into the top job at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium?

Here are the latest odds, courtesy of Sky Bet.

And it's fair to say there are a few surprise names in the list.

Dave Jones is still the frontrunner but his price is drifting, having been 1/10 favourite yesterday.

One man who has been backed in the last 24 hours is former Pools Under-21 boss Sam Collins, who is taking temporary charge of the team as things stand. The Mail understands Collins is unlikely to be given the reins by Coxall & Co.

Next permanent Hartlepool United manager

Dave Jones 1/5

Sam Collins 11/2

Neil Redfearn 10/1

Ritchie Humphreys 12/1

Rob Page 12/1

Alan Stubbs 14/1

David Flitcroft 16/1

Dean Saunders 16/1

Kenny Jackett 16/1

Mark Robins 16/1

Steve Cotterill 16/1

Tony Mowbray 16/1

Micky Adams 25/1

Ronnie Moore 25/1

Kevin Keegan 50/1