Leyton Orient 1 Hartlepool United 2: Quickfire double sees 'chalk and cheese' Pools snatch victory

A quickfire double from Hartlepool United a minute either side of half-time saw them come from behind to claim victory at Leyton Orient.

Having seen Jobi McAnuff open the scoring in the 19th minute, Pools hit back on the stroke of half-time through Jonathan Franks. Then within seconds of the restart Hartlepool were in front when Rhys Oates headed in what proved to be the winner.

On the selection front manager Craig Harrison made just the one change, bringing in Ryan Donaldson for Devante Rodney.

After a positive start in which Oates almost opened the scoring with a block, Pools allowed the home side to wrestle control of the encounter with David Mooney finding space in front of the visiting back four.

And it was Mooney's shot which opened the door for the opening goal. Scott Loach palmed away the powerful strike but McAnuff was on hand to guide home from 25 yards.

Being cut open at will top-scorer Macauley Bonne was next to get his chance to strike, hammering an effort off the foot of Loach's post after yet more hesitant defending from Harrison's men.

As poor as Pools had been defensively in the opening 45, the home side were only a goal ahead. And unexpectedly, on the verge of the break, Hartlepool conjured a leveller.

A set-piece was recycled by Michael Ledger, finding Franks in the area who expertly guided home on the volley.

Few could argue at half-time that Pools deserved it, but Harrison & Co were not complaining.

Things got even better just a minute into the second period when a Nicky Deverdics free-kick was headed home from seven yards by Oates.

Brimming with confidence it was almost 3-1 soon after when Donaldson, finding acres on the right, hammered off the post with the help of a slight deflection.

After the break the game really began to catch fire, with gaps at both ends of the park.

From looking down and out, Orient fought back. McAnuff tested Loach with a searching cross, then Josh Koroma went close and Jamie Sendles-White passed up the chance to shoot from six yards, preferring to loop back across goal when it looked easier to score.

But as the game wore on Pools proceeded to take the sting out of the encounter, as Orient ran out of ideas.

And despite Steve Davis trying every trick in the book in the closing minutes, Pools hung on for the win, although Bonne had the chance to equalise on 90, but his header went inches wide at the back post with Loach beaten.

It was a real chalk and cheese show from Pools, but the win stretched their unbeaten run to five games and saw them climb into the top half of the National League table for the first time this season.