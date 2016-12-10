Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in Cambridge loss?

Hartlepool United were embarrassed yet again by Cambridge in this afternoon's 5-0 loss.

But how did the players rate in the Northern Gas & Power Stadium defeat?

Here we take a look...

Pools XI:

Trevor Carson - Made a brilliant penalty stop and one wonder save before Dunne rifled home... 8

Liam Donnelly - A solid enough return to action at right-back... 6

Matthew Bates - Did a lot of sweeping up quite deep... 5

Toto Nsiala - Had a nightmare of a game. Could not cope with Ikpeazu. Conceded a needless penalty... 3

James Martin - Offered a decent option down the left, but opened up defensively... 4

Josh Laurent - A fairly anonymous 45 from the youngster... 5

Lewis Hawkins - Worked hard, as he always does, but offered little at either end... 5

Nicky Featherstone - Experiment of pushing him further forward did not work... 3

Nicky Deverdics - Is in the team to influence, we saw very little of that in his hour... 4

Padraig Amond - Not really sure what position he was meant to be playing. Can only assume it was on the right... 4

Billy Paynter - A really rare bright spark. Gave Pools a focal point... 6

Subs

Lewis Alessandra (for Deverdics 59) 5

Rhys Oates (Nsiala 71) 6

Michael Woods (for Featherstone 82) N/A

Subs not used: Adam Bartlett, Jake Carroll, Brad Walker, Scott Harrison.

Yellow: Nsiala 47,

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Cambridge: Will Norris 5, Greg Taylor 6, James Dunne 8, Mark Roberts 6, Leon Legge 7, Piero Mingoia (Ben Williamson 82, N/A) 7, Luke Berry 8, George Maris (Harrison Dunk 46, 7) 6, Conor Newton 5 (Max Clark 72, 6), Uche Ikpeazu 7, Brad Halliday 6.

Subs not used: David Gregory, Blair Adams, Tom Dallison.

Yellow: Dunk 57

Red: None

Goal(s): Dunne 51, Berry 63, Legge 65, Ikpeazu 70, Clark 88

Referee: Carl Boyeson

Att: 3,261