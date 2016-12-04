Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in FA Cup loss?

League One Port Vale looked a class above Hartlepool United in the FA Cup second round.

But how did Pools' players rate in the 4-0 loss this afternoon?

Here we take a look at those who came out of the clash with pass marks.

Hartlepool United XI

Trevor Carson - One shaky moment in second half but could do little about goals... 6

Toto Nsiala - Looked totally out of place on the right.. 3

Rob Jones - Injury ended his afternoon early. Gave penalty away and was beaten too often by goalscorer Cicilia too often... 3

Matthew Bates - Decent on the ball as ever, caught out a few times defensively, though... 5

Jake Carroll - Brought into the team for experience, gave his all in a poor day for Pools' backline... 5

Nicky Featherstone - A disappointing day for the skipper, who failed to grab hold of any midfield control... 3

Josh Laurent - Struggled to have any impact on the game against a robust Vale central midfield... 3

Michael Woods - Saw plenty of the ball but could do little with it... 5

Nicky Deverdics - Gave ball away on a couple of occasions, had little to no impact in an attacking sense... 3

Lewis Alessandra - An anonymous afternoon for the usually lively wide forward... 3

Padraig Amond - As ever, gave everything up top, but so little service... 3

Subs

Billy Paynter (for Alessandra 53) ...6

Lewis Hawkins (for Featherstone 53)... 5

Jordan Richards (for Jones 65) ...5

Subs not used: Adam Bartlett, James Martin, Jake Orrell, Rhys Oates.

Yellow: Laurent, Hawkins

Red: none

Goal(s): none

Port Vale XI: Jak Alnwick 6, Remie Streete 7, Sam Kelly (Mbamba 83, N/A) 7, Paulo Tavares (James Gibbons 60, 5) 7, Rignio Cicilia 7, Kiko 8, Nathan Smith 8, Alex Jones (Gezim Shalaj 72, 6) 8, Sebastian Amoros 6, Anthony De Freitas 6, Ryan Taylor 7.

Subs not used: Calvin MacIntosch, Martin Paterson, Quentin Pereira, Miguel Santos.

Yellow: Cicilia

Red: none

Goal(s): Cicilia 12, Woods OG 14, Jones 30, Taylor PEN 57

Att: 3,514