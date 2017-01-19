Risk taker Dave Jones could not resist the 'buzz' of Hartlepool United job

Dave Jones admits he has taken a risk by becoming the new Hartlepool United boss.

But the 60-year-old, who was appointed by club chairman Gary Coxall yesterday, says the buzz of a return to the dugout was just too much to resist.

"I want to get going again. I want the buzz of the changing room again," said Jones, who starts work at the club's Maiden Castle training base tomorrow.

"I have been in and around football but what I haven't had is being around the changing room, organising and sending a team out. I am a football coach - that is what I want to do. I have missed it.

"When I have been helping others I have been sat in the stands watching rather than in the dugout.

"I have been involved in football a long time, I just thought a different direction would have been better for me. It turns out that is wasn't."

Jones revealed that he has texts and phone calls of support from people all over the football world. But he has also had many people questioning why he has decided to get back into football at Pools in the bottom tier of the Football League.

He knows he has taken a risk coming to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, three years after his last job at Sheffield Wednesday. But the Scouser is pragmatic.

"Every job is a risk," he said.

"A challenge in football really drives me on.

"It wasn't a difficult decision for me. The foundations are here, but can we make things a bit better.

"We want everyone to buy into that."

While many a Poolie is looking over their shoulders, Jones feels the mentality around the football club needs to change.

He accepts the precarious position Pools have got themselves into, but sees no reason why the current crop cannot get themselves out of the League Two relegation struggle.

"I want to climb the table and we will see what happens," he said.

"To do that we need to change this small club mentality.

"Can you get up there? Why not?

"There is nothing better than a win to inject confidence."