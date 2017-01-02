Toto Nsiala wanted to leave, claims Hartlepool chairman

Outspoken chairman Gary Coxall has made the astonishing claim that Toto Nsiala no longer wanted to play for Hartlepool United.

Taking to social media the Pools chief answered fan questions on the deal, which saw the DR Congo international, only signed from Grimsby Town in the summer, leave for Shrewsbury.

So you would keep a player who doesn’t want to play for your club?

And Coxall made a remarkable statement suggesting Nsiala, who was part of the Pools side who edged to a narrow, but deserved, home win over Morecambe on Friday night, was unhappy at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

When replying to a fan stating that a rumoured £25,000 fee for Nsiala was pathetic, if the player wanted to leave or not, Coxall said: “So you would keep a player who doesn’t want to play for your club you support and pay to watch then?!”

Batting back the claims that £25k was the fee received, he added: “Amount incorrect also.”

Among his many other comments and replies the chairman also revealed that any money generated from the sale of Nsiala would remain within the club, to be spent by the club.

And he denied any idea that this was a fire sale, especially with recent question marks over Pools’ financial situation, given that they have had two confirmed winding up order petitions against their name in the last year due to unpaid tax bills.

Another interesting comment from the director was that he would not allow every player to depart, even if they wanted to.

He says the Nsiala situation would not always apply, especially if it were one of Craig Hignett’s crown jewels, such as Trevor Carson or Nathan Thomas.

When asked by fan Chris Ranson whether “Thomas and Carson say they want to leave we let them leave that easy?” Coxall replied: “Nope. Different characters totally.”

Elaborating on Northern Irishman Carson, he said: “Best keeper outside of the Premier League. Not a chance Trev is going anywhere!”