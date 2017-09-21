Update on the fitness of Hartlepool United defender Keith Watson

Hartlepool United defender Keith Watson is set to have a second scan to determine the damage suffered to his injured knee.
Watson limped off in the closing stages of the weekend win at Leyton Orient.
A scan yesterday on the problem was inconclusive. So a second opinion is being sought today.
While news on the prognosis is awaited Watson has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with Eastleigh.
"He has got a CT scan today and we will wait and see. After that we will know more," said manager Craig Harrison at his pre-match media briefing this morning.
Watson has been in outstanding form since arriving on loan from St Johnstone, a deal which stretches through to January.
The 27-year-old former Dundee United and St Mirren defender has so far made six appearances for Pools, scoring once in the Maidstone United win on September 2.
