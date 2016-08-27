Craig Hignett hailed his players as "excellent" as 10-man Hartlepool United came back from 2-1 down to draw 2-2 with Newport County.

It was an amazing League Two battle at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, where Pools played all but three minutes short-handed after Toto Nsiala was red-carded.

Nicky Featherstone's first goal for Pools and only his second career strike gave Pools a second-minute lead but within a minute, Nsiala was sent off for a deliberate handball by referee Andy Haines.

Scott Rigg scored from the resulting free-kick fopr Newport with ex-Pools loan forward Jon Parkin putting County ahead with a delightful finish.

But Pools levelled seven minutes from the break thanks to Padraig Amond's second goal of the season.

“I think we’d have won the game comfortably without the sending off,” HIgnett said.

“We still created the better chances with 10 men.

“But, unfortunately, we had a man sent off straight away and you have to deal with that. I thought we coped with it really well.

“We didn’t look like we were a man down and I thought we were excellent. I know we got a point, but I was disappointed with that.

“[Assistant manager] Curtis Fleming has just said doing it like that is better than a 6-0 win, but it’s not. I’d rather have the win.

“But I know what he meant.

"To do what we did and create the chances is pleasing. For me to be disappointed we haven’t won speaks volumes.”