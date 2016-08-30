Padraig Amond says Hartlepool United eye goals in Checkatrade Trophy tie at Notts County

Padraig Amond says Hartlepool United are in the mood for goals.

Only two clubs have netted more times than Pools, who have bagged nine in the opening five League Two contests.

Tonight though it’s the magic of the cup, well, almost, as Pools visit Notts County in the first game in the Checkatrade Trophy or Johnstone’s Paints in old money.

Amond insists the positive approach of boss Craig Hignett is paying off and it’s not just him and fellow two-goal striker Billy Paynter getting the goals.

Five of the goals have come from the back and midfield with Carl Magnay (2), Toto Nsiala, Michael Woods and Nicky Featherstone on the mark.

“We fancy ourselves to score,” said the 26-year-old.

“Everyone is popping up with goals, look at Feathers.

“The way he’s finished that it won’t be another 180 games before his next goal!

“It’s been a good start, but we should have more points.

“It’s nice to have a manager who wants us to express ourselves and press forward. It’s very good.

“We create chances and as a striker that’s what you want.

“Me and Billy have a couple of goals already, but Nathan Thomas and Lewie Alessandra have been very positive and very good too going forward.

“We will always be creating chances.”

Amond arrived from Grimsby in the summer with a big reputation having scored 37 times for the Mariners last season.

To have a brace already at Pools is a fair start and he is confident more will come.

“I’ve got two goals now and could have had more,” he said.

“But I’m getting into the positions to get chances and that’s a good thing.

“If I’m not there then it’s a worry.

“I’m pleased how it’s going with the club so far, but the only disappointment is that we haven’t more points.

“We are going to be an attack-minded team.”