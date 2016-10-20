Arsenal v Middlesbrough: Grand Central lays on football special train from Eaglescliffe

Grand Central railways are putting on an extra service on Saturday to cater for the increased demand with both Middlesbrough and Sunderland playing in the capital.

The company, which operates a daily service between Sunderland and King's Cross, stopping at Hartlepool and Eaglescliffe, have added an extra service given Sunderland's match at West Ham and Boro's visit to Arsenal.

In addition to the regular timetabled trains, Grand Central have planned an additional football special each way.

It starts from Eaglescliffe at 8.50am, calling only at York before arriving in London at 12:20pm.

The return 'special' will leave King's Cross at 6.21pm, calling to set down only at York (8.19pm), Northallerton (8.46pm), Eaglescliffe (9:05pm), Hartlepool (9:28pm) and Sunderland (9:56pm).

Both football special services will be 'dry trains' with no alcohol allowed.

The same applies to the following services, the 6:43am and 8:30am departures from Sunderland and the 7.11pm from King's Cross.

More information can be found on Grand Central's website: https://www.grandcentralrail.com/travel-updates/football-22-october/