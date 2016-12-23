Burnley-Middlesbrough: Boro ready for massive game says Marten De Roon

Marten De Roon hopes Middlesbrough can complete a hat-trick of Premier league wins against rival sides at the lower end of the table.

The midfielder scored for the first time at the Riverside as Swansea City were swept aside 3-0, which followed on from a 1-0 home victory over Hull City, two sides currently propping up the division.

I have managed to score a couple and hopefully I will get some more as well MARTEN DE ROON

Boro’s biggest win of the season moved them up to 14th, a point and two places above Burnley, who they visit on Boxing Day.

The trip to Turf Moor is huge - a win could potentially move them six or seven points clear of the drop zone.

“We have to give ourselves a really big Christmas gift,” said De Roon. “And that would be three points against Burnley.

“If you can win against the teams around you, like we did against Swansea and Hull City it can be so important.

“We will be ready for next Monday because it’s another massive game.”

The 25-year-old, a £12million summer from Serie A outfit Atalanta, has enjoyed a fine season for the Teessiders.

He has played 15 times, scoring two vital goals – the injury-time equaliser at Man City and the match-clinching third against the Swans last Saturday.The Dutchman feels as though he is playing his part for Boro but admits the goals have been memorable.

“I had a big goal against City, and my first Riverside goal was always going to be special,” the Netherlands winger said in an interview with www.mfc.co.uk.

“We have a good balance and we’re organised, which gives us the freedom to play box to box.

“The last few games especially I’ve been able to arrive in the area where you will get chances.

“I have managed to score a couple and hopefully I will get some more as well.”

It will be a difficult assignment for Aitor Karanka’s side.

While Burnley are just ab few points clear of the bottom three, their home form is outstanding.

After starting their return to the top flight with a home defeat to Swansea on the opening Saturday, Sean Dyche’s side have only lost at home to Arsenal and Man City.

In fact, only Chelsea and Spurs have more home victories than the Clarets who have triumphed five times on their own patch, including against Liverpool and Everton.

Boro’s form on the road is not too shabby, losing only twice in eight trips away from the Riverside, though five have been draws.

Winger Viktor Fischer has been ruled out of Boro’s festive programme after hurting his knee in the win over Swansea.