Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle 'attacked' during night out in Liverpool

Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle is said to have been punched to the ground during a night out in Liverpool.

The Sun reports that the £10million Newcastle striker was out celebrating captain Jam­a­al Lascelles’ 23rd birthday when he was attacked.

He is said to have lost four teeth in the incident in the early hours of Sunday.

Manager Rafa Benitez made no reference to Gayle suffering an injury during yesterday's press conference.

Gayle has scored 11 times since moving to the North East from Crystal Palace in July and is currently the Championship's top scorer.

Merseyside Police said they were called to a report of an attack but are no longer investigating the incident.

Newcastle United have not commented on the reports.