Sunderland get home draw against Burnley in FA Cup

Sunderland will face Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup.

Tonight’s draw threw up the all-Premier League clash, bringing Sean Dyche’s team to the Stadium of Light.

Other games between top flight sides include West Ham v Manchester City, Everton v Leicester and Hull City v Swansea.

Middlesbrough will play host to Sheffield Wednesday.

Newcastle United will travel to meet Birmingham City, who they meet in the Championship at St James’s Park this weekend.

FA CUP THIRD-ROUND DRAW: Ipswich v Lincoln or Oldham, Barrow v Rochdale, Manchester United v Reading, Hull v Swansea, Sunderland v Burnley, QPR v Blackburn,

Millwall v Bournemouth, West Ham v Manchester City, Brighton v Charlton or MK Dons, Blackpool v Barnsley, Wigan v Nottingham Forest, Birmingham v Newcastle,

Chelsea v Notts County of Peterborough, Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom v Derby, Everton v Leicester, Liverpool v Newport County of Plymouth,

Wycombe v Stourbridge or Northampton, Watford v Burton, Preston v Arsenal, Cardiff v Fulham, Stoke v Wolves, Cambridge v Leeds, Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Fleetwood, Huddersfield v Port Vale, Tottenham v Aston Villa, Brentford v Halifax or Eastleigh, Bolton v Crystal Palace, Norwich v Southampton, Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon, Accrington Stanley v Luton, Rotherham v Oxford or Macclesfield.

Ties will take place between January 6 and January 9.