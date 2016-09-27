Sunderland’s Seb Larsson says Cats need a quick turnaround

Sunderland need to turn around their season - and fast.

That was the message from Seb Lasson who said the club was being “written off” after suffering another dreadful start to a season.

The Black Cats dropped to the bottom of the Premier League on Saturday when they frittered away a two-goal lead against Crystal Palace to lose 3-2.

It extended Sunderland’s frightening record of having not won in the top flight in August and September to four years.

Each season Sunderland have dug themselves out of the mire and Larsson has implored the squad to start the recovery now.

“I don’t know why this is happening,” said the injured midfielder.

“I spoke about it after the game to a friend of mine.

“If I knew the answer, it wouldn’t be happening because I would have told someone ‘do this instead’!

“It doesn’t help of course, that the pressure is on and there is negativity around the place, but we have to use that and turn it around.

“We have to do that earlier, not wait until the last couple of months of the season.

“Let’s turn it around before Christmas and give ourselves a chance to have a decent season, regardless of what people say.

“We have been written off before and I’m sure we have been written off again by a lot of people – let’s prove them wrong.”

Larsson, watching from the stands as he recovers from summer knee surgery, felt the pain of the fans but is confident they will turn things around.

“It’s very disappointing, especially what happened at the weekend because that could have given us our first win and put us on our way,” he said.

“But it didn’t happen and we have to deal with that massive disappointment.

“You have to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

“I know players can say things and people will say things like ‘he’s nuts, he’s crazy’, but that’s my opinion.

“There is definitely enough quality in there. we have to stick together, gel more as a team.

“And when you get yourself in a position when you are 2-0 up it is about getting to know yourselves as a team and being smarter to see out games.

“If we can tweak those bits we will be OK.”

Larsson was speaking on a visit to St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy.

The Swedish star was there, along with Sunderland Ladies keeper Hilde Olsen, to join the 1,200 students in celebrating ‘European Day of Languages’.

Larsson said it was “brilliant” to have been invited to the Sunderland school and was touched by the “nice reception” he and the Norwegian goalie were given.

He admitted that he understands the worries from the people in the city - and beyond - about how the team are stuttering along in the Premier League.

“You ask what would I say to the fans?” said the 31-year-old, who believes actions will speak louder than words to supporters.

“Well at this stage I don’t think they want to hear much from us at all.

“I just think they want to see us try to perform and give 100%.”