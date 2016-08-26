Sunderland target Alfie Mawson set to join Swansea City

Sunderland target Alfie Mawson is set to join Swansea City after the Welsh club agreed a fee for the Barnsley centre-back.

David Moyes confirmed earlier this week that the 22-year-old was on his radar, but the highly-rated defender is poised to join Swansea, once personal terms have been agreed.

Several Championship and Premier League clubs have been tracking the £3million-rated defender.

Sunderland are short of central defenders after the sale of Younes Kaboul to Watford, while £18million-rated Lamine Kone is wanted by Everton.

Moyes is adamant Kone is going nowhere though, with the defender’s back injury set to be assessed ahead of the game against Southampton.

Kone complained of a bad back less than 24 hours after turning down the offer of a new deal at Sunderland.

Moyes has been playing Jack Rodwell and Papy Djilobodji at centre-back, with John O’Shea nursing a hip injury.

A Swansea City statement said: “Swansea City have agreed an undisclosed fee with Barnsley for their highly-rated centre-back Alfie Mawson.

“The move is subject to the 22-year-old agreeing personal terms at the Liberty.

“Mawson, who joined Barnsley from Brentford in June 2015, scored seven goals last season as he helped the Tykes win the League One play-offs and lift the Football League trophy.

“This season, Mawson has scored twice in four Championship appearances as Paul Heckingbottom’s side sit in the top half of the division.”