Castle Eden Golf Club host prizewinners evening

Hartlepool Golf Club

AR Pallister final Play-off -

After the competition final was tied in regular play

between Colin Maddison and Lee Sanderson a few weeks ago, Club rules state a play-off between the tied players must take place to settle the contest.

The stroke-play match had Colin playing off 12 and Lee receiving 16 shots as his handicap, those extra four strokes proving vital later.

Although neither of the players were really shooting the lights out during the the round, it was Lee who started to get it all together on the back nine, stretching out a

lead from his consistent par play from holes 9 through 13.

Colin then dropped a few shots on the fifteenth and the gap widened.

But then came the 17th, the innocuous par five that has been the downfall of so many.

Well, after taking a nine, Lee recovered really well to par the 18th and it was by virtue of his four stroke handicap margin, he finally took the game from Colin by four strokes. Near thing though.

Top Dog round 4 - With three pairs running in an impressive score of 48 points in round four of the Winter better ball league, it was Dan Brookbanks and Ian Flounders, both receiving just five shots handicap, who came out on top after the count back.

Solid and consistent play throughout the round was the key to success as no hole was completed without yielding at least two points to the team’s score.

The highlight came on the fourth hole when Dan’s gross three netted back to a four point birdie.

Leading scores - 1 D Brookbanks & I Flounders 48 points, 2 G Austwicke & C

Rochester 48, 3 J Legg & S Saville 48 , 4 D Duncan & S Taylor 47, 5 K Robinson &; K

Hughes 47, 6 D Henzell & A Steele 47, 7 A Gaffney & P Spaldin 46, 8 M Newcombe & I Evans 46, 9 K Lightowler & J Fawcett 45, 10 E Duncan & G Duncan 44.

Top Dog round 3 - Neil Ashby and Alan Fawcett have one brilliant piece of play to thank, which allowed their 45 point score to nip in ahead of the field at the top of

this weeks’ Top Dog.

Alan’s net eagle on the infamous par five 17th hole gave the pair a better back nine, when so often this hole has been the downfall of so many.

Leading scores - 1 N Ashby & A Fawcett 45 points, 2 M Newcombe & A Robertson

45, 3 R Heel & T Allen 44, 4 I Craig & R Bage 44, 5 A Wright & M Harrison 43, 6 E

Duncan & G Duncan 43, 7 A Christal & L Stothart 43, 7 J Owens & G Nixon 43, 8 S

Bassam & L Bassam 43, 9 J Ainscough & B Bailey 42, 10 T Usher & G Carruthers 42.

Seaton Carew Golf Club

Men’s 4 Man Team Event - With a winning score of 93 points. in this two from four scoring game, it was clear there had been some sparkling shot making int he

round.

With a total of 19 birdies in the round it was clear all players were well on their game as the Riley/McGurry/Forsyth/Temple quartet swept all aside in a two point victory.

The highlight of the game came at the tenth hole, “Tees”, where a blind drive must be followed with a very accurate iron to a crowned green to ensure any chance of a

par.

Given the stroke index of 1, this hole is beset with wind and undulation to further torment the golfer, but Ashley Temple’s gross birdie for a four point eagle, demonstrated sometimes skill really can counter adversity.

Leading scores - 1 P Riley, N McGurry, I Forsyth & A Temple 93 points, 2 W

Boarder, M Dolphin, N McCluskey & P Martindale 91, 3 A Watson, I Malham, H

Hamilton, & K.Allen 91, 4 B Thompson, J Hart, J White, N Kennedy 89.

Ladies

Backward Waltz - 1 Mags Pearce, Gloria West & Marion Griffiths 71 points.

Iron Lady - 1 Mags Pearce 32 points, 2 Pat Jones 31.

Junior Singles Stableford 5 - 1 Aaron Robertson 26 points, 2 M Neil 17.

Junior Singles Stableford 6 - 1 Ben Robinson 34 points, 2 Ben Cordwell-Smith 29, 3 Aaron Robertson 29.

A great result for Cameron Wallace at Teesside Golf Club in the AOC Individual

Qualifier.

He finished in first place with a gross score of 69, three under par and now looks forward to the National Finals in early 2017 in Nottingham.

Keep up the hard work Cameron and very well done.

Castle Eden Golf Club

2016 Prizewinner’s Evening

The winners

Gents

Silloth Better Ball - C Park & J Pearce

Rowland Burton - S Wilkinson

G White Memorial - N Harrison & G Dobson

Rose Bowl - D Elsdon

Hinchcliffe Hewitt - R Selby

Club Championship - S Brown

Past Captains’ - R Hunter

Captain’s Cup - I Armstrong

Vet’s Trophy - C Muwanga

A Trevor - T Curry

Fred Simpson - J Dowson

Nimmo Trophy - G Hunter

Patterson Cup - M Clucas

Collingwood Trophy - D Fisher Jr

Dr AP Gray - L Watson

Aggregate Stableford - I Dawson & J Ainscough

Battle of Britain - D Lormor

RM Allison Calcutta - M Edwards

4BBB Knockout - C Park & J Pearce

Presidents Cup (M Medal div 1) - S Carr

Vice Presidents Cup (M Medal div2) - R Brymer

Monthly Medal (div 3) - A Dickie

Ladies

Doris Robinson - Mrs S Farley

Hannah Ridell - Dr R J Watkin

Rose Bowl - Mrs D Ward

G White Memorial - Dr R J Watkin & Miss K M Watkin

Silver Salver - Mrs S Farley

Jubilee Trophy - Mrs C Muwanga

Cowan Vases - Dr R J Watkin & Miss K M Watkin

Howard Trophy - Miss K M Watkin

AP Gray - Mrs S Goodwin

Hope Spoons - Dr R J Watkin & Miss K M Watkin

Lady Captain’s Prize - Dr R J Watkin

Bronze Trophy - Mrs E Drakesmith

Ladies Club Champion - Miss H Dickinson

Eden Trophy - Miss H Hann

Emily Cole Calcutta - Miss K M Watkin

Lady Vice Presidents Cup - Mrs H MacKenzie

Mixed Events

Spring Medal - L Williams & Mrs S Farley

Nimmo Memorial - Mr & Mrs A Goodwin

Autumn Mixed - Mr & Mrs D English

Mixed Knockout - R E Hunter & Mrs D Ward

Juniors

J Keen - C Pipe

Captains’ Cup - C Pipe

Junior Club Champion - R Dixon

Singleton Cup - J Threlkeld

R Bell - C Pipe

Monthly Medal - R Dixon

Christian Cup - A Crawford

Junior Matchplay - K Hall

Junior Captain’s Prize - K Hall

Most Improved Golfer - C Preece

Miscellaneous

Cancer Charity - Mrs M English

Ladies Past Captain’s Trophy - Mrs A M Watkin

Birdie Trophy - Miss K M Watkin