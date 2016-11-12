Youngstars: Hartlepool Wadokai Club members’ success at Federation European Wadokai Championships

youngst rs

Karate kids from Hartlepool Wadokai Club are celebrating success representing England at the Federation European Wadokai Championships in Belgium.

The young martial artists joined the national squad for the 43rd championships in Leige last weekend.

The young club members were selected after training in the dojo and at squad sessions in Leicester and Birmingham every month to earn a place on the England team.

The boys selected were Lewis Muldown (18) from Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Joe Hind (14) from High Tunstall school, Harvey Kerridge (14) from Dyke House and Joe Flounders (12) from English Martyrs School.

Joe Flounderswon silver in the individual Kumite (fighting), Joe Hind earned silvers in individual and team kata, Harvey Kerridge won silver in team kata and Lewis Muldown won gold in team kata, gold in pairs kata and bronze in individual kata.

Harvey had to withdraw from Kumite after winning his first match due to a leg injury

Club instructor, Amy Jorgeson said: “All four lads have worked their socks off this year to keep their England places, training at our Hartlepool Wadokai club a minimum of four nights a week, and most weekends, including monthly England squad training in Leicester/Birmingham and entering regular competitions.

“They have been joined in this gruelling regime by fellow squad mates Mollie Cooper, Daniel Spires (who himself medalled in Portugal in July) and Paul White, who didn’t competing in Belgium this year.

“They had the full support of their families, their team-mates at the club and the town behind them. ”

Hartlepool Wadokai has classes for children of all ages and are based at Whitby Street South, in Hartlepool.

For more information contact the club on 07984798634.

or visit www.hartlepoolwadokai.com.