Planning for a panto at a Hartlepool dance school

A dance school is turning its attentions to Christmas and to next year as it continues its busy schedule.

KR Dance, which is based in Dalton Street in Hartlepool, is planning to hold its Christmas pantomime Aladdin on December 10.

School spokesman Sophie Barker said singing, dancing and acting skills would all be showcased and the production would have its own pantomime dame.

The studio is also planning for a production next year.

It will be called Untouchable and will be held from April 5 to April, 2017, at the Town Hall Theatre which is in Raby Road in Hartlepool.

KR Dance is run by its founder Kim Ross.

Sessions which are held at the venue include Pound, Rockout, Workout, Pole Fitness and aerial hammock training.

KR Dance Studios boasts three fully equipped studios, a changing room, and new students lounge.

A packed recent programme of events has included a charity night at the Owton Manor Social Club to back Macmillan nurses, and students holding their own show this year when Speechless was performed at the Town Hall Theatre in Raby Road in March.