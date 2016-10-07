Bros announce North East gig date

Eighties music legends Bros have confirmed a North East date when they land in the UK next summer as part of a comeback tour.

Fans were overjoyed earlier this week when Matt & Luke Goss announced a reunion of the decade with their show at The O2 Arena on August 19 next year - their first show together since 77,000 saw them at Wembley Stadium on August 19th, 1989.

Now a full UK August Arena tour has been announced, including a date at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Saturday August 26 2017.

Tickets costing £40, £50, £65 & £100 will go on sale 10am on Saturday, October 8, and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.

But fans will need to be quick. Unprecedented demand saw tickets for the London show selling out in seconds, breaking O2 box office records in the process.

Matt and Luke Goss said in a statement this morning: "We’re so excited to play these shows, we wish it was next week - summer can’t come soon enough.”

Andy Copping, president of Live Nation UK Touring, which is organising the gigs, said: “This has been the fastest sell out in history for any live nation show at The O2 and is utterly amazing.”

Propelled by their classic smash hit ‘When Will I Be Famous’, Bros ruled the pop world from 1987-1992.

Since then both Matt and Luke have achieved success in their respective music and film careers.

Matt began his solo career in 1995 and since then has sold over 5 million albums, played a Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace and just last weekend headlined Wembley Arena. His current single ‘Gone Too Long’ is out now.

Luke is enjoying a hugely successful acting career in both film (Hellboy 2, Blade 2, The Man, Deathrace 2&3) and TV (Red Widow and Emmy award winning mini-series Frankenstein). He is currently filming ‘The Last Boy’ in East Sussex.

Both Matt and Luke remain friendly with Craig Logan who left the band in 1989.