Freddie Mercury’s death 25 years on: Can you remember Queen’s set at Newcastle in 1986?

So what did Queen play on their last appearance in the North East with original frontman Freddie Mercury?
Here’s the set list for their performance at St James’s Park on July 9, 1986.
One Vision
Tie Your Mother Down
In the Lap of the Gods... Revisited
Seven Seas of Rhye
Tear It Up
A Kind of Magic
Under Pressure
Another One Bites the Dust
Who Wants to Live Forever
I Want to Break Free
Impromptu
Now I’m Here
Love of My Life
Is This the World We Created...?
(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care
Hello Mary Lou
Tutti Frutti
Bohemian Rhapsody
Hammer to Fall
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Radio Ga Ga
We Will Rock You
Friends Will Be Friends
We Are the Champions
God Save the Queen