Freddie Mercury’s death 25 years on: Can you remember Queen’s set at Newcastle in 1986?

So what did Queen play on their last appearance in the North East with original frontman Freddie Mercury?

Here’s the set list for their performance at St James’s Park on July 9, 1986.

British rock group Queen (from left) Brian May, Roger Taylor , Freddie Mercury and John Deacon .

One Vision

Tie Your Mother Down

In the Lap of the Gods... Revisited

Seven Seas of Rhye

Freddie Mercury during the Live Aid concert. Picture: Press Association.

Tear It Up

A Kind of Magic

Under Pressure

Another One Bites the Dust

Who Wants to Live Forever

I Want to Break Free

Impromptu

Now I’m Here

Love of My Life

Is This the World We Created...?

(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care

Hello Mary Lou

Tutti Frutti

Bohemian Rhapsody

Hammer to Fall

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Radio Ga Ga

We Will Rock You

Friends Will Be Friends

We Are the Champions

God Save the Queen

What do you remember of the concert?