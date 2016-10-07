Hartlepool band The Jar Family enjoy international radio play

A popular Hartlepool band have made it onto international airwaves.

The Jar Family’s music is being heard over in the sunshine of Costa Blanca via the region’s radio station Cool FM.

The six-piece industrial folk band’s new EP, Daydreamin’, released last month, found its way to Spain thanks to Hartlepool-based DJ Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough, who runs his company Goffy Media from the town.

One of his jobs includes working on the PR for Cool FM, which is based in Benidorm, and owned by North East-born Gillian Cameron.

Gillian, from Newton Aycliffe, has established the station alongside a portfolio of businesses since arriving over in the Costa Blanca some years ago.

He said: “I really admire the work of The Jar Family, and I am aware of how proud people in Hartlepool are of their music.

“It is always great to see the band as they headline the major festivals around the country and fly the flag for our town. I met up with band manager, Simon Rogerson, when they were with us at BBC Tees recently to record some songs for Bob Fischer’s Saturday show ‘BBC Tees Introducing’.”

“I was leaving for Spain that night, and suggested I take their music with me to see if I could use any influence to get it played on the radio over there. I passed the EP and vinyl album to Gillian and also to afternoon presenter Ashley Price, and the next day I was hearing Daydreamin’ on my radio via 97.4 Cool FM.

“It was a nice surprise to hear the lads from Hartlepool being played across the Costa Blanca,”

Cool FM presenter Ashley said: “It was great to play The Jar Family’s music on my show.”

“The track is full of energy and we will certainly be looking to play more of their music in the near future.

“There are thousands of ex-pats and loads of holidaymakers from all corners of the globe listening to our station at the moment in their homes, hotels and cars, so it really is a great window of opportunity for the lads.” Simon Rogerson added: “We are thrilled to hear that our music is being enjoyed via the radio in Spain and we thank Goffy for getting us to a brand new audience over in another country.

“We self-produced the five tracks on the compilation, and the reaction has been overwhelming from all over the country. Now we are stretching our boundaries, so that has to be a real positive.”