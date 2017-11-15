Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday confirmed in first announcement for Slam Dunk Festival 2018

The headline act has been announced for next year's Slam Dunk Festival.

Jimmy Eat World will front the festival's biggest year to date - joined by Taking Back Sunday, Four Year Strong, Sleeping With Sirens, State Champs and Trash Boar.

Further line-up announcements will be made in due course.

Slam Dunk North will take place in Millennium Square, Leeds, on May 26.

The legendary Jimmy Eat World is responsible for powering an entire cult movement, with beloved albums from 1999's Clarity to last year's most recent Integrity Blues.

Their career has inspired pop-punk and rock acts of the modern area - and they will be joined on the bill by heavyweights Taking Back Sunday.

TBS has an impressive repertoire of classics in their back catalogue - with the likes of Cute Without the "E", MakeDamnSure and A Decade Under The Influence sure to make some epic singalong moments.

Latest album Tidal Wave, released last year, marked a turning point for the band - with many heralding it as second only to seminal album Tell All Your Friends.

Shaun Cooper, of Taking Back Sunday, said: "We are very excited to announce our return to the United Kingdom in May for Slam Dunk.

"We have had such a great time in years past we felt very fortunate to receive an offer we couldn't refuse. We will be sharing a stage with the legendary Jimmy Eat World.

"We can't wait to see you at the shows."

Slam Dunk South will take place at Hatfield Park on May 27 and Slam Dunk Midlands will take place at Birmingham NEC on May 28.