Kasabian announced as second headliner for Leeds Festival

Kasabian have been announced at the second headliner for this year’s Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The British rockers are set to be one of the highlights of the festivals, which take place from August 25-27 at Richfield Avenue, Reading, and Bramham Park, Leeds.

With their sixth studio album set for release this spring, rock juggernauts Kasabian stand as one of the biggest and most beloved British bands of the 21st century.

They’ve reinvented themselves from the vintage classics of West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum, through to the electro-infused party starters of recent album 48:13.

Kasabian said: “It’s been five years, and as a band we have come a long way since then. We’re looking forward to playing tunes from the new record and bringing the mosh pit to Reading & Leeds Festival!”

Also announced today for the festivals are Two Door Cinema Club with old favourites alongside new tracks from latest album Gameshow.

Two Door Cinema Club commented: “It’s so good to be back at Reading and Leeds, it’s always a highlight of our summer. Good to see so many guitar bands on the bill this year as well.”

Also set to touch down and Reading & Leeds this summer is Aussie electro king Flume in a UK festival exclusive performance.

Fat Boy Slim - famed for tracks Praise You, The Rockafeller Skank and Right Here, Right Now - will also be making his first ever performance at Reading & Leeds.

And, following the success of his top ten album The Godfather, Wiley returns to Reading and Leeds in 2017, as well as Circa Waves.

Talking about playing Reading & Leeds this year, Circa Waves said: “We are so made up to be playing Reading and Leeds again. We are so ready for the festival and can’t wait to tear the stage up!”

Also announced today are Jimmy Eat World who return to the Reading and Leeds Festival stage once more, in support of their recently released album Integrity Blues.

Meanwhile Aussie metalcore titans The Amity Affliction will make their way to Reading & Leeds this summer for a UK Festival Exclusive performance.

Joel Birch of The Amity Affliction says: “I can’t actually believe we’re going to be playing Reading and Leeds. What a wild dream we’re living in. After seeing insane photos of these festivals for my entire adult life and wishing I could just go as an attending music lover, it’s going to be an extremely special experience for me personally to be standing on those stages.”

These names join a stellar bill already confirmed for Reading & Leeds 2017, joining previously announced headliners Muse with Major Lazer, Bastille, At The Drive In, Architects, Tory Lanez, Glass Animals, Against The Current, Danny Brown, Andy C and While She Sleeps.

*Tickets are available here





