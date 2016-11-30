Little Mix announce FOURTH North East date on Glory Days tour

Little Mix, the world's biggest girl group, have added a fourth North East date to their 2017 Glory Days tour.

It is one of 10 extra dates which have been added to the UK tour, due to phenomenal demand to see them.

They were already due to appear at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on November 3 and 4 next year, with one show on the Friday and two on the Saturday.

Now it has been announced that they will also perform there on Wednesday, October 11, with tickets, priced from £25, going on sale at 9am tomorrow from the box office, the booking hotline 0844 493 6666, or online at www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Since 2011, South Shields singers Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, and their bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson have become one of British pop’s brightest acts.

Their latest album Glory Days, led by the cheeky chart-topping single Shout Out To My Ex, is the UK's quickest-selling girl group record since Destiny’s Child’s Survivor in 2001.

Signature hits including Move, Wings and Black Magic have helped the girls score more than one billion YouTube and Vevo views, alongside massive tours of the UK, Australia, Japan and the US – where their debut album smashed a record held by the Spice Girls for almost two decades.

In many ways, it was their third album, 2015's 'Get Weird', that was the real turning point.

Released in the hugely competitive month of November, it crashed into the chart at No. 2, spent the rest of that year in the Top 10, and by August 2016 had become the biggest-selling album of their career.

Even now it's currently nestled happily in the Top 10 selling albums of 2016, outselling the likes of One Direction, Sia and Rihanna.

Rather than seeing their careers plateau or start to diminish with each album, Little Mix are revelling in bucking the trends of the more typical pop acts.

Its ridiculous success also meant they could head out on yet another arena tour, this time playing an incredible 60 shows across Europe Australia and Asia, and selling over 500,000 tickets.

Pop acts like Little Mix don't come along that often. Growing better and bolder with each new album, things are about to go properly interstellar.

Tickets for the extra dates of Little Mix’s The Glory Days 2017 arena tour are on sale Thursday 01 December at 09:00. All tickets other tickets are available now via store.little-mix.com,www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk