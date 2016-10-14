Little Mix returning to North East arena for Glory Days tour

Little Mix are coming home to the Metro Radio Arena for their Glory Days tour.

The group, which stars South Shields girls Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, will be performing two show at the Newcastle venue on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Since becoming the first band to win the X Factor in 2011, the girls have established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts.

Their new album Glory Days, led by single Shout Out To My Ex, is available to pre-order today and will be released on November 18.

Signature hits including Move, Wings and Black Magic – the latter becoming their third UK chart-topper, spending three weeks at the top last summer – have helped the No.1-selling girlband score over one billion YouTube and Vevo views worldwide, alongside massive tours of the UK, Australia, Japan and the US – where their debut album smashed a record the Spice Girls held for almost two decades.

In many ways, however, it was their third album, 2015’s Get Weird, that was the real turning point. Released in the November last year it crashed into the chart at No.2, spent the rest of that year in the top 10 and by August had become the biggest-selling album of their careers. Even now it’s currently nestled happily in the top 10 selling albums of 2016, outselling the likes of One Direction, Sia and Rihanna.

Its success also meant they could head out on yet another arena tour, this time playing 60 shows across Europe (including another two sold out dates at London’s O2 arena), Australia and Asia, and selling over 500,000 tickets.

Tickets for the Metro Radio Arena matinee and evening performances go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 21. They cost from £25.

To book, call 0844 493 6666 or go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk