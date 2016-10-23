Little Mix set to play at Radio 1's Teen Awards

Chart-topping girl band Little Mix are set to perform as part of a star-studded line-up at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards today.

The group, who are celebrating scoring their fourth No 1 single with break-up anthem Shout Out To My Ex, will be joined by Jess Glynne, DNCE, The Vamps and Shawn Mendes for the seventh annual awards ceremony.

It caps the end of a big week for South Shields singers Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards and bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson.

As well as reaching the top spot again, they announced a huge arena tour of the UK, including three dates in Newcastle.

More than 9,000 14 to 17 year-olds are expected to attend the Teen Awards, hosted by Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw, at the SSE Arena in Wembley, north London, this afternoon.

The awards recognise the selflessness and bravery of the UK's young unsung heroes and also honour stars in the music, entertainment, online and sporting industries.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the Teen Heroes of 2016 to Kensington Palace for a reception ahead of the ceremony.

The group, who were joined by Grimshaw and fellow Radio 1 DJ's Clara Amfo and Greg James, were praised by Prince William for being "shining lights" for their peers.