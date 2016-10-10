Teenage X Factor hopeful Samantha Lavery sails through first week of live finals

North East singer Samantha Lavery has sailed through the first week of X Factor live finals.

The 17-year-old, from Coxhoe, Durham, made it through to week two of the ITV show with her rendition of James Arthur’s Impossible.

She took to Twitter to thank everyone who voted for her, saying: “Thank you to every single person who voted, I simply can’t thank you enough!”

Duo Bratavio were the first act to go from the singing contest, after taking on Saara Aalto in a live sing-off on last night’s results show.

Next week will see the contestants take on songs from the Motown genre.

Samantha, who returned to the contest as a wildcard at the judges’ houses stage after being sent home from bootcamp, added: “Can’t wait to work on #MOTOWN”.