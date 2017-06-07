WIN: Tickets to Willowman Festival featuring Judge Jules and Soul II Soul

Next week will see the return of the Willowman Festival. Katy Wheeler checks out the line-up and gives you the chance to win tickets.

Superstar DJ Judge Jules will join soul and funk pioneers Soul II Soul at North Yorkshire’s Willowman Festival later this month – and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of weekend tickets to give away to see the former Kiss FM and Radio 1 DJ who pioneered house and trance music in the 1990s and was also voted No.1 DJ in the world by DJ Magazine.

Judge Jules and Soul II Soul will be joined at the event by reggae stars Aswad, who had a run of hits in the 1980s and ’90s, Transglobal Underground, reggae legends Zion Train and world festival stars Slamboree.

Soul II Soul became household names back in 1989 with the chart success of dance anthems Keep On Moving and Back To Life.

The group also achieved global success with the album Club Classic Vol. One, which topped the charts in the UK and around the world selling well over four million copies.

Soul II Soul

Reggae favourite Aswad formed in the mid 1970s and the band has released 21 albums and had several UK hit singles, including chart-topping Don’t Turn Around and top five release Shine.

Festival favourites Transglobal Underground have also joined the bill, bringing their unique fusion of western Asian and African music to Willowman.

A full supporting cast of bands and musicians include Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, Hip Hop Hooray, Serinette, The Red Paintings, Beans on Toast and The Smokin’ Coconuts.

The four-day family friendly Willowman Festival will once again take place at the Hillside Rural Activities Park in Knayton, near Thirsk, over the Solstice weekend between June 15 and 18.

Festival director Steve Williams said the festival has gone from strength to strength, despite other festivals having to close.

He said: “Every year the festival has grown as we build a reputation for fun, friendliness and great music. The ale prices are pegged again at a sensible price for 2017.

“I think as well as the great music people are coming for the vibe and a few great days away.

“We are finding more and more groups of friends are using the festival for annual get-togethers, reunions and celebrations, so come and join us.”

Last year Willowman Festival unveiled its new expanded acoustic stage and bar housed under a large Bedouin-style Berber tent which returns with an array of talent. A new dance tent will also be run for 2017 by Sub Rosa.

For more information on the festival and ticket details, which include camping options, visit www.willowmanfestival.co.uk

•We have a pair of weekend tickets, worth £90 each, to the Willowman Festival to give away.

The tickets are valid from June 15-18.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which of these songs is a Soul II Soul track?

A) Back To Life

B) Back to Reality

C) Back to the Future

Email your answer with your full contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk. You can also submit your entries via postcard. Send your answer and contact details to Willowman Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, DH4 5RA

Competition closing date: Wednesday, June 14.