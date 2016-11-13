Sam hopes Gloria Gaynor classic will help her survive The X Factor

North East singing hopeful Sam Lavery hopes her choice of song will be a lucky omen as The X Factor went all disco.

The 17-year-old from Coxhoe, Durham, is through to the last seven of the ITV talent contest, and is already guaranteed a place on next year's live tour.

Last night the remaining contestants had to perform a disco classic, and Sam chose Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive.

Afterwards she Tweeted: "I loved every second of that!! Thank you so much for everything and for the continuous support!

The X Factor continues tonight at 8pm, when there will be no more life line vote, and the bottom two contestants will go into a sing-off, with one of them voted out of the competition.