Professor Brian Cox announces return to North East in new tour

Professor Brian Cox has announced he will be returning to the North East.

The celebrity astrophysicist has revealed a new tour today, which will see him appear at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena on February 8, 2019.

Having set two Guinness World Record titles with his previous sell-out live UK and Ireland tour, the professor is heading back out on the road with a brand new show for 2019.

Taking audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our solar system and the universe, Professor Brian Cox Live 2019 offers an insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level.

Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince to oversee an audience Q&A, giving fans the chance to ask any questions they have.

Brian said: “On the last tour I loved talking about astronomy and cosmology in very large venues that usually only host rock bands. The great advantage was the ability to use vast, state of the art screens to display images of the cosmos as we’ve never seen them before. 30 meter-wide images from the Hobble Space Telescope are certainly something to behold.

“On this new tour, I’m going to go a step further with the technology, to the horror of my promoter because it’ll be bloody expensive. But it’ll be bloody spectacular as well, and I hope it’ll offer people a completely new perspective on our place in the universe.”

A Professor of Particle Physics at The University of Manchester, the scientist, broadcaster and author holds two Guinness World Record titles for a science tour for his total sell-out debut tour, which began in 2016 and saw over 150,000 attend in total, including a sell-out show at Wembley Arena.

•Tickets for Brian Cox at Metro Radio Arena will go on sale 10am on Friday, October 27 and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office.