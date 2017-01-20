Tickets due on sale for Aled Jones concert with Hartlepool Male Voice Choir

Tickets go on sale next month for a concert performance featuring TV personality and former boy soprano Aled Jones.

He will be the star performer of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir’s latest Summer Celebrity Concert in June which is returning in 2017 after taking a break this year.

Aled was the first famous performer to sing with the choir as it celebrated its 50th anniversary with a memorable concert back in 2009.

Since then, the choir has secured a number of stars for the annual concerts, held at the Borough Hall, including Russell Watson and Lesley Garrett.

Duncan Graham, chairman of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir, said people have already been showing interest months ahead of the show.

He said: “We are receiving a lot of inquiries about tickets for the Summer Celebrity Concert (Guest Artist Aled Jones) which is on Saturday, June 17, in the Borough Hall at 7pm.

“Tickets will be on general sale from February 14 at the Tourist Information Centre but can be obtained prior to that from the choir or choir members upon payment of £25 per reserved seat (restricted view

£20).

“We and the Ladies Choir are also due to perform a Concert for the Mayor’s Charities in the Borough Hall at 7pm on Saturday April 1 at 7pm.”

Aled is due to perform two 20-minute spots in the concert, during which the choir will join him for a number of songs.

But the choir will only have the afternoon before to rehearse with their star guest.

People can contact Duncan on (01429) 296945 or choir secretary Mick Waller on (01429) 423063.