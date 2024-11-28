A new dream-themed attraction comes to Wynyard Hall this festive season

A brand new family-friendly attraction is arriving at Wynyard Hall this month. Running from 27th November until January 2025, the enchanting DreamMaze features six rooms in which children of all ages can cook up their perfect dreams!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run by Independent Events, the accessible experience is led by magical hosts Dr Von Star Twinkle and the Slumberbottoms, who are on hand to help visitors complete fun challenges, collect the ingredients to make the perfect dream potion, and defeat the villainous Dr Nightstorm, creator of bad dreams.

Danae Abadom, director at Independent Events, said: “We are thrilled to bring such a new and exciting experience to families in the North East. We wanted to launch something new this festive season that focused on celebrating positive values such as kindness, love, happiness and joy - that’s why each room is themed as such.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an accessible and inclusive event, DreamMaze is an interactive experience that children of all ages can enjoy. Tickets are going fast, so we encourage everyone to book as soon as possible. As well as visiting DreamMaze, tickets also grant access to the beautiful walled gardens of Wynyard Hall.”

The event launches on 27th November and will run until Sunday, 5th January.