Acclaimed theatre show Sealskin announces new date on its UK Tour in Stockton-on-Tees

By Lydia Reece
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 13:28 BST

Following its acclaimed debut UK Tour at the end of last year, Tmesis Theatre are very proud to announce an extended run including a new show in Stockton-on-Tees for Sealskin - their enchanting, emotive interpretation of an ancient Celtic tale, told through their trademark blend of physical theatre, puppetry, sumptuous design and an original live score.

Sealskin is an old selkie tale of the sea. Every full moon the Selkies appear, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight. One night a fisherman discovers their secret, and we see the betrayal and consequences that follow.

Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home; Sealskin combines Tmesis’ playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, incredible projection design and live original music.

"An absolutely enchanting piece of theatre… a real beauty" Catherine Jones, Arts City Liverpool ★★★★

The UK Tour has drawn rave reviews from press, as well as nightly standing ovations... "A creative thought provoking, mystical tale that really is a must see. The team display such an incredible chemistry and craftsmanship, every relationship and connection feels organic." Rebecca Casey, Northwestend ★★★★★

"Tmesis is a company that is constantly changing and challenging itself, setting ever higher standards and examining the collective human experience in different ways. This production is something new again and with some unforgettable imagery and storytelling, certainly ranks among its best work."Made Up on Stage, Vicky Anderson

'A powerful mix of puppetry, projection, storytelling and live music to great effect delivering a moving experience." scarborough.co.uk ★★★★

Sealskin will be at Tmesis Theatre on Thursday, March 20. Visit https://arconline.co.uk/book-online/1322617/?show=153254 to book tickets.

