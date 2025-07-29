All invited to Hartlepool charity choir concert

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir will perform at Blackhall Community Centre on Friday 15 August in a concert organised by local friendship group Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 6:30pm for the hour-and-a-half show, which includes an interval. Tickets cost £10 with all the proceeds being donated to Great North Air Ambulance.

The 48-member strong choir was established in the 1950s when a group of men would meet after rugby matches at Hartlepool Old Boys Rugby Club to sing together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Smith, who is both a member of the choir and Branch Secretary at Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows, said: “We can’t wait to welcome people to this powerful performance. You can look forward to a variety of musical genres, some you’ll recognise and some you might not.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir

“I’m also delighted that we have an opportunity to support a wonderful and much-needed charity. It costs around £25,000 every day to keep Great North Air Ambulance in operation, so every person who attends will not only enjoy the music, but will leave with pride knowing they’ve supported their lifesaving work.”

Tickets for the concert can be bought in advance by contacting Margaret Wells on 07864 730 910 and are also available to buy on the door.

Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows, based in Hartlepool, is made up of around 350 mostly older and retired local members. It is one of 96 branches of the Oddfellows, which is one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies, which aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is also gearing up to celebrate Friendship Month in September. Now in its 15th year, the campaign aims to bring local people together through special taster events and to encourage the formation of new, supportive friendships.

On Saturday 20 September at 10:30am, the group is inviting local residents to try its Macmillan Fundraising Coffee Morning at a cost of £5. On Thursday 25 September, the group is hosting a ‘Take the biscuit’ fun biscuit tasting event at 12:30pm which costs £4 for members and £5 for guests. Both events are being held at Hart Village Hall.

The Society also hosts around 60 free online events every month that free and accessible to everyone.

As well as the social events and fundraising initiatives, Oddfellows members can access a wide range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also volunteering opportunities.

Visit www.oddfellows.co.uk for more information about Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows or get in touch with David on [email protected] or 01642 655 685.