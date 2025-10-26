Andrew Flynn releases “Running Away” - an electrifying synth-pop anthem
Blending 80s-inspired synth textures with modern electronic production, Running Away showcases Flynn’s ability to fuse cinematic soundscapes with deeply personal storytelling. The song pulses with forward momentum — a sonic reflection of reclaiming control and moving beyond the past.
“Running Away is about finally taking action to move away from what does not serve you,” Flynn explains. “It’s the sound of leaving behind everything that held you back — fear, expectation, doubt — and realising freedom isn’t a destination, it’s a decision.”
Following 2025 singles Ghost and Scrolling For Love, Running Away marks a confident step in Flynn’s evolution, blending 80s-tinged textures with a modern pop pulse to deliver something immediate, honest, and human.
“Running Away” is out now on all major streaming platforms: Running Away by Andrew Flynn - DistroKid