Applications are now open for the 2022-23 North East Emerging Artist Award

The award, developed by Curator, Matthew Jarratt and Seaton Delaval Hall’s General Manager, Emma Thomas, is open to artists from all backgrounds including music/sound, theatre, film, literature and design as well as fine art.

From the applications, eight artists will be supported with a £350 bursary to develop their proposals, which will be presented at Seaton Delaval Hall from May 2023. Two of those shortlisted proposals will then be exhibited in the spring of 2024 with a budget of £4,000.

Artists will be able to engage with a variety of settings at the property to develop their ideas. They will be mentored and advised by Matthew throughout the process and a designated National Trust lead will support each successful artist.

Seaton Deleval Hall

Matthew said: ‘"I’m delighted to once again be working on the North East Emerging Artist’s Award with Seaton Delaval Hall. Last year we received nearly sixty proposals, which was extraordinary for its first year so we’re excited to see what proposals will come forward this year.”

Emma added: “This is an opportunity for artists interested in producing site-specific work to develop their practise. The Delaval family have an outstanding and rich history of supporting new art, theatre and architecture since the 18th Century and it is exciting to see how a new generation of artists will be inspired by Seaton Delaval Hall.”