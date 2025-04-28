Back by popular demand: Bob Ross themed Happy Little Paint Along returns to Newcastle.

Following a sell-out debut earlier this year, the beloved Happy Little Paint Along returns to Digital Newcastle on Wednesday, April 30th, giving even more fans the chance to celebrate the magic of Bob Ross and his timeless message: creativity is for everyone.

The first Newcastle event in February captured the hearts of hundreds of participants and earned glowing attention in the region.

Now, due to overwhelming demand, organisers are thrilled to announce a second opportunity for the North East to pick up a brush, sip a themed cocktail, and create a masterpiece, Bob Ross-style.

Paint along with a legend

The Happy Little Paint Along invites guests to follow a full classic episode of The Joy of Painting - beamed onto Digital’s spectacular new giant video wall - as they create their own landscapes filled with "happy little trees" and "almighty mountains".

The evening will be hosted once again by the brilliant Daryl Jenkins of Spark Radio and Radio One, guiding the atmosphere with charm and encouragement.

No painting experience is necessary - everything you need is included: paints, canvas, brushes, and plenty of good vibes. Woodland sounds, beautiful lighting, and a full range of drinks and snacks complete the immersive experience.

A prize will also be awarded for the best painting, as chosen by Digital’s team, making for a fun, friendly atmosphere where creativity (and happy accidents!) are warmly celebrated.

The perfect setting: Digital Newcastle

The newly refurbished Digital Newcastle has undergone a huge transformation, emerging as one of the city's leading multi-purpose venues. Featuring a giant video wall, cutting-edge sound and lighting, and a stylish new layout, Digital offers the perfect setting for a communal, feel-good creative night out.

Speaking ahead of the event, a spokesperson for The Happy Little Paint Along said: “We were blown away by the response to our first event in February - Newcastle really embraced the spirit of Bob Ross. His message that creativity is for everyone feels more relevant now than ever. After such an amazing atmosphere last time, we knew we had to come back. Digital is the perfect venue, and we can’t wait to see even more happy little masterpieces being made!”

A legacy of calm and creativity

Bob Ross remains one of the most iconic figures in art and television history. From 1983 to 1994, his legendary series The Joy of Painting taught millions how to create beautiful landscapes with a few brushstrokes and a lot of heart. Known for his soothing voice, gentle encouragement, and famous phrases like "happy little accidents," Bob Ross made painting accessible, welcoming, and joyful for everyone — regardless of age or experience.

Today, his influence stretches far beyond the art world. Ross has become a global pop culture icon, inspiring everything from documentaries and merchandise to viral memes and a new generation of artists and creators. His belief that "we don't make mistakes, just happy accidents" continues to offer comfort and inspiration around the world.

Date: Wednesday, April 30th, 2025

Time: Doors open at 7pm; Painting begins at 8pm

Location: Digital Newcastle

Tickets: £15 + booking fee Book via Eventim: Ticket Link

Spaces are limited and expected to sell fast again — early booking is highly recommended.

Stay up to date and see highlights from the last event:

As Bob himself would say: “Let’s get crazy!