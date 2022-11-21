The popular exhibition is being staged at Hartlepool Art Gallery and runs until Saturday, January 14, highlighting the creativity and talent which has established the club as one of the leading art societies in the region.

The exhibition features a range of original artwork by club members, which are available to buy.

The group’s history dates back over a century to 1907 before it evolved into the Hartlepool Art Club in 1947.

Rob Wilson's Winter Scene.

The 1950s saw Frank Henry Mason, known for his coastal, maritime and travel posters, become president.

Other prestigious artists such as Walter Parker and Stephen Crowther were members.

Angela Thomas, Hartlepool Art Gallery curator, said: “Seventy-five years since the first exhibition, the council continues to support the club, providing a meeting space in the gallery and hosting the marvellous annual display of members’ work.

“We’re delighted to once again host the club’s annual exhibition in the gallery and showcase some of their fantastic work.”

She added: “It’s a selling exhibition and, together with the gallery’s Christmas shop, it’s a great opportunity to snap up some really unique and unusual handcrafted items.”

Sue Osbon, exhibition secretary of Hartlepool Art Club, said: “We are all pleased that our club continues to be a focus for art in the community and we are delighted to be able to stage our 75th annual exhibition.”

Hartlepool Art Club meets in the art gallery on the second Wednesday of the month from 7pm to 9pm.

For details go to www.hartlepool-art-club.co.uk