Peter Pan and the Lost Boys will be the fifth family panto produced by AJ Theatrical Productions in Hartlepool and will run from Sunday, December 10, to Thursday, December 28.

Confirmed cast members include pantomime favourites Ruff Diamond, Hartlepool’s renowned hip hop crew, who will star as the Lost Boys.

Ruff Diamond performed in Jack and the Beanstalk at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre in December 2022.

Pantomime writer and director Jacqueline Turnbull said: “We were overjoyed with the critics’ and audience response to last year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk and are thrilled to continue our work within Hartlepool championing local talent within my home town."

Tickets can be purchased at www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com, from the box office on (01429) 890000 or in person at Hartlepool Art Gallery in Church Square.

Prices start from £18 but if spectators buying up to and including Sunday, February 26, can snap up a 20% discount using the code EARLY20.