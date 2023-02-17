News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre confirms Christmas panto - how to snap up bargain tickets

Pantomime fans can save money by booking early for this year’s Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre show.

By Pamela Bilalova
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 2:20pm

Peter Pan and the Lost Boys will be the fifth family panto produced by AJ Theatrical Productions in Hartlepool and will run from Sunday, December 10, to Thursday, December 28.

Confirmed cast members include pantomime favourites Ruff Diamond, Hartlepool’s renowned hip hop crew, who will star as the Lost Boys.

Ruff Diamond performed in Jack and the Beanstalk at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre in December 2022.
Pantomime writer and director Jacqueline Turnbull said: “We were overjoyed with the critics’ and audience response to last year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk and are thrilled to continue our work within Hartlepool championing local talent within my home town."

Tickets can be purchased at www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com, from the box office on (01429) 890000 or in person at Hartlepool Art Gallery in Church Square.

Prices start from £18 but if spectators buying up to and including Sunday, February 26, can snap up a 20% discount using the code EARLY20.

The Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road has revealed its Christmas panto.
