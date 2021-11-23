Wintertide Festival will feature a packed programme of events including an arts trail, illuminations, live music and workshops for residents and visitors to the historic Headland.

Organisers are once again putting on a scaled back event due to Covid, but are still offering plenty of activities and opportunities for people to get involved.

The theme for this year is Turning Tides as people start to reconnect and engage again after lockdown.

St Hilda's Church illuminated in bright light for the Wintertide Festival.

A festival spokesperson said: “Like with many festivals and events Covid had a huge impact.

"We have adapted creatively and created a Covid safe festival which plays to our strengths and maintains the core ethos of Wintertide, allowing artists and the public to create and celebrate as a community."

Wintertide takes place from Friday, November 26, to Sunday, November 28.

On Friday night there is a disco at The Cosmopolitan, and live acts at The Pot House and Fishermans Arms. All are free entry.

A number of streets and locations will be illuminated by artists working with residents.

On Saturday, talented young musicians from Kyle’s Dream and Miss Toni’s Academy will perform on a Community Performance Stage inside the Borough Hall from noon to 3pm.

Hartlepool Brass Band will play in Croft Gardens between 1pm and 2pm, and there is more live music in the pubs and Headland Club on the night.

The Art Trail will be a day and night spectacle engaging all ages with interactive sound, light, and immersive displays at 15 Headland locations.

A number of stops will feature illuminations including those created by street ambassadors – artists working with residents to bring facades and windows to life.

There will also be a community piece direct from Durham’s Lumiere festival.

Hartlepool Carnival are also bringing family friendly rides, donkeys and Santa to the event.

Wintertide is run by volunteers who are part of The Headland Festivals Group made up of individuals and representatives from across Hartlepool.

A number of family friendly workshops will be held over the weekend at Heugh Battery Museum, the Borough Hall and No 3 York Place in ceramics, photography, 3D pen decorations, poetry workshops, illustration and Christmas crafts.

Participants must register in advance online at www.wintertidefestival.co.uk but operate on a “pay what you decide” basis.

