In pictures: Trail of monkey sculptures turns Hartlepool into planet of the apes

A trail of decorated simian sculptures has been created around town as part of the fourth Northern Festival of Illustration led by the Northern School of Art.
A total of 30 have been installed in shops, businesses and public buildings.
The distinctive artworks were created by Redcar-based artist Billy Cessford, who runs a creates scenery and props for events, stage and screen, TV, film, and theatre.
They were decorated over the summer by community groups in a project delivered by graduates supported by Hartlepool-based community arts organisation Bloominart.
Here are just a small selection. A checklist for the monkey trail is also available at www.festivalofillustration.com
