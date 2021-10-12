In pictures: Trail of monkey sculptures turns Hartlepool into planet of the apes

A trail of decorated simian sculptures has been created around town as part of the fourth Northern Festival of Illustration led by the Northern School of Art.

A total of 30 have been installed in shops, businesses and public buildings.

The distinctive artworks were created by Redcar-based artist Billy Cessford, who runs a creates scenery and props for events, stage and screen, TV, film, and theatre.

They were decorated over the summer by community groups in a project delivered by graduates supported by Hartlepool-based community arts organisation Bloominart.

Here are just a small selection. A checklist for the monkey trail is also available at www.festivalofillustration.com

1. Sanderson's Furniture and Auction Nikki Clark from Sanderson's Furniture and Auction in Andrew Street with their monkey.

2. Hartlepool Art Gallery Paul Fletcher admiring the monkey in Hartlepool Art Gallery, Church Square.

3. A monkey on the marina Glen Hughes on the balcony at Orangebox Training Solutions with their distinctive sculpture.

4. Adding a touch of colour to Dyke House Jade Bromley outside the Wharton Trust with the monkey she painted in memory of Annexe worker Teresa Driver.