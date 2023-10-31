Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Headland will be transformed with immersive illuminations, music and outdoor art for the Wintertide Festival from Friday, November 24, to Sunday, November 26.

This year’s theme is Ignite with dazzling light and art installations to help visitors to “see the everyday in a different way”.

There will be immersive illuminated installations, sound pieces, films, poetry, dance and fire acrobatics.

St Hilda's Church will be lit up throughout the festival.

Seven streets are set to be turned into temporary exhibition spaces as house windows, facades and gardens become living artworks.

Funded by Arts Council England with additional funding this year from Tees Valley Combined Authority, the festival is curated by directors Rachel Laycock, Emma Wheetman and Vicky Jackson, who all live in the town.

“Hartlepool is an amazing place,” said Emma. “It’s steeped in stories and folklore and Wintertide is all about celebrating these extraordinary stories and shining a light on Hartlepool to make the familiar extraordinary.”

Highlights this year include a partnership with Durham Lumiere who are loaning three stunning pieces to Wintertide’s Day and Night Art Trail.

From left, Wintertide directors Emma Wheetman, Rachel Laycock and Vicky Jackson.

Internationally renowned artist Alex Rigg is creating a towering willow structure that will be ignited as part of the finale on Sunday.

St Hilda’s Church will once again be illuminated throughout the festival, the Borough Hall will host a craft market featuring 60 stalls and a number of North East musicians will perform in venues, pubs and clubs across the Headland.

And a community lantern parade will take place with parade specialists Greener Lavelle and art-based community interest company Whippet Up working with local groups to create props, costumes and choreography for the event.

Festival director Ms Jackson added: “It’s a real highlight of the year in Hartlepool. Those long, dark days of winter can feel like an eternity but with so much community participation in the run up to the festival, it gives a real focus for anyone feeling lonely or isolated.

A colourful bottle installation at a previous year's Wintertide Festival.

"It’s also created a real sense of pride in our town.”

Since its inception in 2014, Wintertide been enjoyed by up to 15,000 visitors per event.